Amid Speculation, Suvendu Adhikari’s Father Joins BJP at Rally

Days before West Bengal commences its Assembly elections, veteran Trinamool leader Sisir Adhikari took another step in his decades-long political career on Sunday, 21 March, and joined the BJP.

Amid speculation over his political alliances, Sisir Adhikari shared the stage with Union minister Amit Shah at Egra in Purba Medinipur, which has been the home turf of the Adhikaris. The former congressman had been in the TMC for two decades.

In December last year, his son, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's close aide and former Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari had tendered his resignation and joined the BJP.

They exert influence over 30 seats including Medinipur, Bankura and Purulia, which are now expected to go to the BJP, NDTV reported.