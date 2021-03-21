Amid Speculation, Suvendu Adhikari’s Father Joins BJP at Rally
Amid speculation over his political alliances, Adhikari shared the stage with home minister Amit Shah at Egra,
Days before West Bengal commences its Assembly elections, veteran Trinamool leader Sisir Adhikari took another step in his decades-long political career on Sunday, 21 March, and joined the BJP.
Amid speculation over his political alliances, Sisir Adhikari shared the stage with Union minister Amit Shah at Egra in Purba Medinipur, which has been the home turf of the Adhikaris. The former congressman had been in the TMC for two decades.
In December last year, his son, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's close aide and former Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari had tendered his resignation and joined the BJP.
They exert influence over 30 seats including Medinipur, Bankura and Purulia, which are now expected to go to the BJP, NDTV reported.
On 13 March, a BJP MP from Hooghly and the party's Assembly poll candidate from Chunchura, Locket Chatterjee had paid a visit to the Adhikari residence, PTI reported.
The leader also met BJP leader Mansukh Mandviya, adding to the speculation.
"They (TMC leaders) forced me to join the BJP. Let them (TMC) do what they want, and I will do what I can," Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Earlier, Sisir Adhikari had expressed, “I will support my son. If they tell me to go to PM Modi’s public meeting, I will definitely go. If they tell me to join BJP, I will do so,” ANI quoted.
Further, he alleged Mamata Banerjee’s party of sidelining his family to give prominence to her bhaipo (nephew), Abhishek Banerjee.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)
