Thriving Through Challenges Young Woman Farmer Offers Hope

Sudhagad-Pali taluk is known for its Ballaleshwar Ganesha temple – one of the eight dedicated to Lord Ganesha in Maharashtra. The taluk in Raigad district is situated between Sarasgad mountain fort and Amba River, which originates from the Sahyadri Hills. Come monsoon, the Amba habitually overflows its banks, flooding the farmlands of the marginal farmers in the region.

“On five occasions, between July and August my paddy field was submerged,” said Rasika Phatak (23), a farmer of Koladhare village in Sudhagad-Pali taluk. “The water was six feet high. And yet I was able to achieve a record harvest in 2019.”