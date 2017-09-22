Kumortuli’s Female Sculptors: Meet the Women Who Mould Durga

Right at the beginning of the narrow lane that winds up towards Kumortuli – Kolkata’s famous locality that houses scores of idol makers – there lies a small little kiosk managed by a woman.

As you approach her and inquire about China Pal’s workshop’s location, she waves her hand towards a little shop near the end of the winding road and says, “That one”.

In a lane lined with shops, China Pal’s shop looks like it has forcefully claimed its spot, but it is hard to miss. Inside, China Pal, dressed in a pink saree sits and gives finishing touches to idols as her co-workers scurry around in the little workshop, adding ornaments to idols, painting the eyes of the goddesses and coordinating with clients on the phone.