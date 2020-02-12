Delhi Votes Atishi, 7 Other Women MLAs To Power – All From AAP

Only eight of the 79 women who contested the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020 have emerged victorious – all from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2015, six women MLAs made it to the Assembly, again all from the same party.

The three prominent parties – the AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress – had fielded a total of 24 women candidates, with the Congress accounting for a maximum of 10 of them. The AAP had fielded nine candidates, eight of whom were elected with a comfortable margin. Sarita Singh, the lone AAP woman candidate who lost, was defeated by the BJP’s Jitender Mahajan Rohtas Nagar with a margin of 12,988 votes.