Woman Cop Would Have Handled Hathras Case Better: Ex-IPS Borwankar

Had a woman police officer been in-charge, the Hathras case would have been handled better, said retired IPS officer Meeran Borwankar, who served in the Mahrashtra cadre for over 40 years.

Speaking to The Quint, Borwankar, who has held many top positions including Chief of Crime Branch, Mumbai, Chief of Maharashtra Prison Department and Director General, Maharashtra Police, said that presence of women police officers increases the comfort level of victims and and witnesses.