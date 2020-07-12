Why Female Comedians Refused to Talk on Agrima Joshua Controversy
No one wants to talk about the threats because everyone is getting threats for even standing up for each other.
Mumbai-based stand up comedian Agrima Joshua has been receiving rape threats after a controversy erupted over her jokes that allegedly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Some social media influencers, celebrities and stand up comedians have taken to social media to speak up in support of Joshua. However, when The Quint reached out to over half a dozen female stand up comedians, they refused to talk to the media about it.
Not because they don’t care enough or because they are scared that the media will misquote them. The truth is that they are scared that after Joshua, they might be next.
The female stand up comedians that The Quint approached have revealed that they are getting abused and threatened on social media for even supporting Joshua. It has come to a point where even their families are feeling unsafe. So for their own safety and sanity, they do not want to speak.
“This is what the system is doing to artists in India. Artists who are known to bring out thought-provoking content through humour are being shut down.” said one of the comedians who doesn’t wish to be named. “Waking up to abusive comments and threats has become regular for most of these stand up comedians. Deleting comments and blocking abusive social media profiles everyday is almost a routine part of their day.” she added
Another comedian mentioned how these threats aren’t just virtual anymore.
“We aren’t just getting threats virtually but it has now taken up a physical manifestation wherein 14 goons landed up outside our comedy venue Habitat, Khar during lockdown, forced open a shut restaurant and then went on to vandalize the property. So these aren’t virtual threats anymore they have been executed with no fear. This has happened in the past as well and nothing seems to stop them.”
Coming back to the Agrima Joshua controversy, all her colleagues have said that they are willing to stand by her in whatever way they can but doing a video interview for the media is out of question. According to one of the female comedians who spoke to The Quint, the reason for this is that "it becomes a one-stop-shop for all the harassers and trolls" to get their details.
Another important concern was Joshua’s well being.
The female comedians fear that by talking about the incident, they might attract more hate towards her. Additionally, they have refused to speak to the media about Joshua without the latter's explicit consent in the matter.
The fears of the female stand up comedians that The Quint spoke to are legitimate, especially considering how unsafe the environment feels. The systems that are supposed to work to protect them are, instead, working against them. In Joshua's case, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on social media, 'instructed' the police to take legal action against the comedian. Yet, he has turned a blind eye to many abusive social media user, Shubham Mishra, who posted a video in which he uses foul and violent language to address Joshua and also gives rape threats to her.
