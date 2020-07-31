Call #ChallengeAccepted Vain or Naive, But It Served Its Purpose

As a trend or an idea passes through the vortex of social media, it often finds itself diluted and misrepresented. The same unfortunate fate awaited the #ChallengeAccepted trend, which was started by the women of Turkey to spread awareness and stand in solidarity with the victims of femicide in the country.

However, coincidentally, an identical trend was kickstarted by US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she was subjected to a sexist slur by a male colleague in her stirring speech on the House floor last week. The #WomenSupportingWomen trend started as a result of a spike in social media posts about feminism and women empowerment.