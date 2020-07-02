The ‘Ideal’ Indian Woman? Why Judiciary’s Remarks Are Perplexing

Indian woman is who she is and she can’t be understood as a uniform or unitary trope. The implicit notions around who ‘she should be’ are found galore, more recently in the spate of observations by India’s high courts.

While Justice Krishna S Dixit of the Karnataka High Court was hearing the anticipatory bail of one B Rakesh, on charges of raping a woman on the false promise of marriage, he is said to have said that it is ‘unbecoming of an Indian woman’ to fall asleep after having been ‘ravished’. The high court on 2 July expunged these remarks, but the decision to grant bail remains unchanged.

Within a week of this, Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, when granting divorce to a couple, observed that ‘not wearing sindoor (vermillion) and shaka (conch shell bangle) by the woman shows refusal to accept marriage.’