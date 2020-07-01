Caught On Camera: UP Cop Masturbates Before Woman Complainant
The woman had visited the station several times to file a complaint but the police officer keep repeating his act.
A Uttar Pradesh Police officer was caught on camera masturbating before a woman complainant. A case has been filed against the man, identified as Bhishm Pal Singh. However, he has "gone missing" after the incident, reported NDTV.
The incident took place in Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the news report, the woman had visited the station several times to file a complaint but the police officer keep repeating his act.
"I want him to accept his mistake. When he did this for the first two times, I kept quiet. The third time he did this, I recorded the video. If a police officer does this, how will people get justice. We are trying that such an incident does not happen again," she told the news channel.
Deoria Superintendent of Police Sripati Mishra said that an FIR has been filed and the cop has been suspended. "A first information report has been filed against him (the police officer) that mentions serious charges. The cop is already suspended. Action would be taken against him," Mishra said.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
