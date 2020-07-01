Caught On Camera: UP Cop Masturbates Before Woman Complainant

A Uttar Pradesh Police officer was caught on camera masturbating before a woman complainant. A case has been filed against the man, identified as Bhishm Pal Singh. However, he has "gone missing" after the incident, reported NDTV.

The incident took place in Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the news report, the woman had visited the station several times to file a complaint but the police officer keep repeating his act.