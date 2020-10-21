Trans Woman Entrepreneur Found Murdered in Her Coimbatore Home

In a huge shock to the residents of Coimbatore on Wednesday, local police recovered the body of District Transgender Association president Sangeetha from her residence. Investigating officials tell The News Minute that the body was found inside a plastic water drum, wrapped in a blanket.

According to members of the association she led, Sangeetha had been unreachable since Sunday. Worried about her, a few members visited her residence in Sai Baba colony on Wednesday morning to check on her.

By then neighbours had reportedly informed the local police about a foul smell emanating from Sangeetha's residence.