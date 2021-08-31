Hit by COVID-19, Women in Telangana’s Self Help Groups Reel Under Debt Crisis

“For the last one-and-a-half years, farmers who used to hire us for daily wage agriculture have stopped. They're doing the work on their own, in order to reduce their expenditure and as a result, we are finding it difficult to pay off the loans we have taken through Self Help Groups (SHGs),” says G Anjavva, a daily wage worker and member of a Self Help Group (SHG), in Jukkal in Telangana’s Kamareddy district. Anjavva comes from an agricultural labour family and is a beneficiary of a loan taken under the Streenidhi scheme through the SHG she is part of.

Like many rural women who were hit by the economic crisis driven by COVID-19, Anjavva is finding it difficult to clear the loan of Rs 60,000, which she took prior to the onset of the pandemic.