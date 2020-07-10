Meet Girl Who Travelled 320 Km to Write Class 10 Exam, Scored 95%

More than a month back, Sreedevi of Poochukottamparai tribal settlement in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur, boarded a bus sent by the Kerala government to attend her Class 10 exams.

The only person in her tribal hamlet to attend a boarding school in Kerala’s Chalakudy town, Sreedevi has also become the first student in her hamlet to score 95 percent in the Class 10 board exams.