What Shaheen Bagh Means to Me, My 12-Yr-Old Niece & Gloria Steinem

I will only share a few words and memories on what Shaheen Bagh meant to me, my 12-year-old niece Aanya, and feminist leader Gloria Steinem.

Feminist icon, Gloria Steinem, sent a special message to the women of Shaheen Bagh from the United States: “... Your example of a democratic, peaceful and sustained protest is giving all of us here courage, thousands of miles away. I pledge to spread your spirit in my country”.

Here is a link to the video message.