On Human Rights Day, Can We At Least Accept That FGM Exists?

Last year, in November, we – a group of Bohra women – came together under the banner of ‘Speak Out On FGM’, to collectively oppose FGM. Speak Out On FGM started another petition – this time addressed to the government – to ban FGM. Over 80,000 signatures have already been garnered. But is the government listening?

All over the world, FGM is a secretive practice and information of its incidence is never easily available. 10 December is observed by the UN as Human Rights Day. It commemorates the day on which the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was passed unanimously in 1950. It is a day to call on everyone to stand up for someone’s rights.

The United Nations has declared FGM/C a human rights violation and provides support to anti-FGM campaigners around the world. Because of this support, many African countries have banned FGM. On 18 December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a Resolution which reaffirms its call to ban FGM worldwide.

Perhaps now is the time for the United Nations and the Government of India to recognise the fact that FGM exists and is thriving in India. Perhaps now they’ll take note of this practice.