Bigg Boss: Misogynist Rajith Puts Chilli Paste in Woman’s Eyes

In what can only be termed as sadistic, the widely watched TV show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2, saw a contestant applying chilli paste in the eyes of another housemate. Rajith Kumar, who is a popular contestant and well-known misogynist, has been temporarily removed from the show for physically harming Reshma Rajan, a model.

The incident happened during the 66th episode of the show which requires contestants to stay inside a house without contact with the outside world. They are given various challenges and activities on course of the show and usually face an elimination every week. In this episode, the contestants were given the task of acting like school children and teachers.