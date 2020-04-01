Wear Makeup, Imitate Doraemon: Malaysia’s Lockdown Tips to Women
How does one avoid "domestic conflict" during the coronavirus lockdown?
According to the Malaysian government, married women must: Wear makeup, talk like Doremon and not nag their husbands.
In a series of guidelines issued on Monday, 30 March, the Malaysian government issued a set of guidelines for women on managing their households.
A local media report states that Malaysia recorded a 50 percent increase in the calls received on their government-run domestic abuse helpline since the lockdown was imposed on 18 March.
WHAT DID THE 'GUIDELINES' SAY
One of the "guidelines" tells women working at home to wear makeup and dress neatly rather than in 'home' clothes.
“If you see your husband carry out a task in a manner that clashes with your own method, avoid nagging,” the government had reportedly said in a now-deleted infographic.
Women were also asked to imitate the voice of cartoon character Doraemon, followed by a 'coy, feminine laugh.'
APOLOGY AFTER TWITTER OUTRAGE
The Ministry for Women and Family, however, apologised and deleted the posts, after they sparked anger and outrage online.
"We apologise if some of the tips we shared were inappropriate and touched on the sensitivities of some parties," the ministry's women's development department said in a statement, reported Al Jazeera.
(With inputs from Al Jazeera.)