Koovalapuram’s Curious Guesthouse

“Oh, she’s here just to enquire about our ‘guesthouse’," Rani tells Lavanya, her ‘roommate’ there. Both seem relieved to know the purpose of our visit.

Panic had swept the streets of Koovalapuram village in T Kallupatti block of Madurai district when we first made enquiries about the guesthouse, on a visit there in early January. Men, speaking in hushed tones, pointed us towards two women – both young mothers – sitting on a porch at a distance.

“It’s on the other side, let’s go,” the women say, leading us to a corner of the village almost half a kilometre away. The two isolated rooms, the so-called ‘guesthouse’, appear to be abandoned when we reach. Intriguingly, a neem tree between the two small structures is laden with sacks suspended from its branches.