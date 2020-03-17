Why Indian Women Marry Men Less Educated Than Themselves

Rising levels of education among Indian women have not empowered them to seek spouses who are equally educated, a study has concluded. Comparing marriages between the 1970s and 2000s, the study found that highly educated women married men who were less educated but from more privileged families.

These findings defy global trends on links between marriage and education for women. Entrenched gender roles, caste constraints, low labour-force participation and wage discrimination still restrict women’s choices, experts told IndiaSpend.

Highly educated Indian women married men who were less educated but from more privileged families, found the study, ‘The Emergence of Educational Hypogamy in India’, based on the India Human Development Survey, and published as a working paper in December 2019.