Is Global Fertility Plummeting? How Population Forecasts Are Made

It is the speed of decline and eventual level of fertility in low income countries that is the major difference between the IHME and other population forecasts. A key element of the IHME forecasts is that they predict fertility based on women’s education and access to contraceptive methods.

Intuitively, this makes sense: education and contraception are known to reduce fertility , as women gain autonomy and are better able to make choices about childbearing. However, predicting fertility based on future access to education and contraception is not easy.

This is why the UN focuses on predicting fertility and mortality alone. It bases predictions for countries that have high fertility and mortality on the average patterns of decline for countries that have already reached lower levels. These projections result in a world population peaking at 11 billion in 2100, much higher than the IHME projections.