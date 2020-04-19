Put Lockdown on Domestic Abuse: Virat, Anushka, Karan Johar Appeal
"If you have been a victim, witness or a survivor of the domestic violence, please report,” appealed Bollywood actors and Indian cricketers, in a video shared on social media, after reports suggest a spike in domestic abuse during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
The video features Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rahul Bose, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Karan Johar, and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
“During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men, we say, ‘Now is the time to stand up against this violence.’ To all the women, we say, ‘Now is the time to break your silence.’ If you are witness to domestic violence in your home, if you are witness to domestic violence in your neighbourhood, report. If you are a survivor of domestic violence, report it. Let us put a lockdown on domestic violence,” the celebrities say in the video, appealing women to dial ‘100’.
Verified Helpline Numbers
The National Commission for Women has launched a WhatsApp helpline number – 7217735372 – in addition to the online complaint links and emails which are already operational.
Victims of abuse can also reach out to 1091 – a dedicated nationwide helpline for women in any kind of distress. The governments of Uttar Pradesh (112) and Kerala ( 9400080292) have also launched dedicated helplines for women who are subjected to domestic violence.
Of the 257, 69 complaints are related to domestic violence, the latest data released by the NCW showed. India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed nearly 200 lives and infected more than 6,400 people.
