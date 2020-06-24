A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court by a court staffer on Monday, 22 June. The accused has been arrested and sent on judicial custody, reported The Indian Express.“In her complaint, she alleged that he took her inside court room number 308 and sexually assaulted her. A PCR call was received at IP Estate police station on Monday regarding the rape,” said a senior police officer told the newspaper.The accused has been identified as Rajendra Singh, a resident of Kalyanpuri area in the city.According to media reports, the survivor is fighting a case in the labor court, after losing her job recently.Singh, who is a friend of her husband reportedly took her to the courtroom number 308 on the pretext of helping her in the case. The accused allegedly forced himself upon her in the room.A case has been registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) after medical examination of the survivor and the matter is under investigation.(With inputs from The Indian Express, New Indian Express) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.