Bihar Poll Result: Not Many, But How Are Women Candidates Faring?

Even as Bihar is witnessing a steady increase in the number of women who cast their ballot, the number of women candidates has dropped in 2020 Assembly elections.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JD(U)) has fielded 22 women while the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has given tickets to 12 women candidates from the 110 seats they are fighting from.

On the other side, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has given tickets to 16 women, while the Congress has fielded seven and the Left has just one female candidate. On the contrary, a total of 273 women candidates were fielded in 2015 by various parties.