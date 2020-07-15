SIT to Probe Sex Racket Involving Minor Girls in Bhopal
68-year-old Pyare Miyan, who owns the Dainik Afkar newspaper, allegedly ran a sex racket.
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday, 14 July, set up a Special Investigation team (SIT) to look into the matter related to a newspaper owner allegedly raping minor girls repeatedly, reported The Hindu.
According to news reports, 68-year-old Pyare Miyan, who owns the Dainik Afkar newspaper, allegedly ran a sex racket.
The SIT will be led by Bhopal South Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna Thota and include an Additional Superintendent of Police, a City Superintendent of Police, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and six police station incharges.
Earlier on Tuesday, the local government in Bhopal razed the illegally-built apartments belonging to Miyan.
The newspaper owner is still on the run and is yet to be traced by the authorities.
The sex racket reportedly came to light when a five minor girls were found by a police patrolling team in an intoxicated state, early morning on 12 July, on the outskirts of Bhopal.
(With inputs from The Hindu)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.