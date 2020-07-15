SIT to Probe Sex Racket Involving Minor Girls in Bhopal

68-year-old Pyare Miyan, who owns the Dainik Afkar newspaper, allegedly ran a sex racket.

The Quint
Published15 Jul 2020, 07:50 AM IST
Women
1 min read

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday, 14 July, set up a Special Investigation team (SIT) to look into the matter related to a newspaper owner allegedly raping minor girls repeatedly, reported The Hindu.

According to news reports, 68-year-old Pyare Miyan, who owns the Dainik Afkar newspaper, allegedly ran a sex racket.

The SIT will be led by Bhopal South Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna Thota and include an Additional Superintendent of Police, a City Superintendent of Police, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and six police station incharges.

Also Read

Rape-Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Tests Positive for COVID-19

Earlier on Tuesday, the local government in Bhopal razed the illegally-built apartments belonging to Miyan.

The newspaper owner is still on the run and is yet to be traced by the authorities.

The sex racket reportedly came to light when a five minor girls were found by a police patrolling team in an intoxicated state, early morning on 12 July, on the outskirts of Bhopal.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!