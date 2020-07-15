SIT to Probe Sex Racket Involving Minor Girls in Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday, 14 July, set up a Special Investigation team (SIT) to look into the matter related to a newspaper owner allegedly raping minor girls repeatedly, reported The Hindu.

According to news reports, 68-year-old Pyare Miyan, who owns the Dainik Afkar newspaper, allegedly ran a sex racket.

The SIT will be led by Bhopal South Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna Thota and include an Additional Superintendent of Police, a City Superintendent of Police, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and six police station incharges.