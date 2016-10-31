Amrita Pritam, A Writer And A Woman Who Lived By Her Own Rules

Her story is a dream of the bitter-sweet passion of unrequited love, a soul-searing portrait of yearning and loss. It is also the stuff that legends are made of – everlasting love, above and beyond the humdrum of social rules. But look deeper and one finds a woman who was much, much more.

Born in pre-independence India to a couple who found love in a fairy tale fashion, she carved her own love story too. Amrita Pritam was a woman who lived by her own rules.

Her work, drenched in her longing for love, is soaked in the pain of loss that marked her journey throughout life, connecting the loss of love in Sahir Ludhianvi and chronicling the loss of life and self-respect in Partition.

On her birth anniversary today, here’s looking back at Amrita Pritam’s incredible creative journey.