'I Was Going to Graduate Soon, Now I'm Locked Inside My Room': Afghan Student

Twenty-year-old Zainab (name changed to protect identity) lived, what she calls, a 'normal and boring' life in Kabul.

She went to college to study English in the mornings, hung out with friends, went to market with her mother, watched films, and listened to music non-stop.

And when she was not brimming with homework, she would also play her guitar – an instrument she learnt from the eldest of her three brothers.