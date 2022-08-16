'Taliban Will Take Us as Wives': Widowed Afghan Women Share Tales of Loss

“My husband was killed, and I was informed over a phone call. I heard screams and crying. My legs and hands were weak. At first I thought it was a joke, and then I was in a shock,” recalls Fawzia Wahdat, a prominent Afghan journalist.

Fawzia’s 29-year-old husband and well-known television journalist Hamid Seighani was killed in a bus bombing on 13 November 2021, 90 days after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Although ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks that shook Hazara-dominated areas around Kabul, Fawzia alleges that the Taliban murdered her husband.