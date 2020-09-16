Yogi’s ‘Dream Project’ Security Force Should Worry UP Residents

This indicates that an attempt is being made to invest the UPSSF battalions with powers and privileges that cannot be pared down by any other political party if BJP loses power in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

The state police force is sought to be given powers and immunities greater than those available to the Central Armed Police Forces. Uttar Pradesh is sought to be transformed into a State within a State, its law enforcement agencies are being converted into a pseudo-army that can intervene in routine matters but is immune from prosecution except through special procedures.

The law enforcement agencies in UP are sought to be set free of laws that otherwise ensure the rule of law and protect civil liberties in other states within the Union.

Under the Act, for augmenting the force, in case such personnel are needed in large numbers, the Uttar Pradeshik Armed Constabulary may be deployed which in turn shall enjoy the same powers and immunities as the rest of the Special Security Force. Thus, at any whim of the ruling party, a veritable army may march down the streets, authorised to act as it sees fit and immune from prosecution in ordinary courts of law for its actions.

Throughout the Act, it is repeatedly provided that the special security force is to function as a wing of the state police force and its members are to be recruited and their conditions of service are to be regulated by the regular police authorities and the laws applicable to them.

But, this special force is to have its own commanding officer – an ADG-ranked officer – and its functions and powers shall be governed by this new Act and which in turn overrides the guidelines and restrictions on members of the ordinary police force.