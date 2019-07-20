‘Was Modi Around When I Quit the IAS?’: Yashwant Sinha Gets Candid

Of course, it’s the will of the people.That’s the ultimate test of democracy. But the will of the people can be manipulated. After all, Hitler in Germany was elected. He didn’t come and seize power. The famous ‘putsch’ that he did came later. So, the point I am making is, the will of the people must prevail, people must be given an opportunity to independently come to their conclusions. But when somebody is in complete command of all the means of communication, what is the alternative that exists?

I’ll tell you the example of complete command over the means of communication. I was in Hazaribagh, which is my place, and elections had not taken place. A family came to see me. They had a small child with them. So they asked me to listen to what the child has to say. That child said, “I am going to vote for Modi”. So, they told him to also tell why he wanted to vote for Modi and the child said, “because he defeated Pakistan.” I was stunned. A four-year-old child, in a distant place like Hazaribagh, is saying he will vote for Modi because Modi defeated Pakistan.