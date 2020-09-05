Can Women Really Not Write Urdu Poetry? Let’s Examine Progressives

Her poetry displays an extraordinary blend of Shia piety (almost all her poems contain an invocation to Maula Ali) and seductive power, at once elegant, articulate and yet unconventional. Here's a sample:

I'll toss the record of Chanda's deeds into passion's churning waves

If Ali, the forgiver of my sins, with a wine-cup my way comes

After Mah Laqa Bai there was a long gap when women from ‘shareef’ families would either not write poetry, or not write it for public consumption. The Mughal harem did, indeed, have many educated, accomplished, articulate women, some of whom wrote family histories such as Gulbadan Begum, or Sufi treatises, such as Aurangzeb’s sister Jahanara. But it was left to the historian to excavate these ‘lost’ voices; in their own time and age they remained cloistered within the zenana. For all practical purposes, it has been a long journey from a Mahlaqa Bai to a modern-day woman poet such as Zehra Nigah.