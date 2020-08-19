‘A Mother’s Work Is Never Done’: Emotional Labour Is Also Work

Lucia Ciciolla, an assistant professor at Oklahoma State University, pointed out that men might be doing more laundry, but women were responsible for the uninterrupted supply of detergent in the household, they make sure that all the dirty clothes get inside the washing machine and there are always clean towels available. In Lucia's words: “Women are beginning to recognise they still hold the mental burden of the household even if others share in the physical work, and that this mental burden can take a toll.”

The researchers surveyed 393 American mothers who were married or in a committed partnership. They measured the division of household labour by taking into account three sets of tasks that include home scheduling, development of children's well-being, and making major financial decisions. Then they correlated these tasks with the women's satisfaction with their partners and assessed the impact of this invisible labour on women's feelings, and on their everyday lives. Nearly 90 percent of women said that they were in charge of organising schedules of the family, and of them, almost 65 percent of these women were employed.