Will Congress In Goa Hold Water In State Polls As Ministers Jump Ship?

The defection of eight of its eleven MLAs in Goa has spooked the Congress so much that it is likely to adopt the consensus route, instead of a contest, to choose its next president.

It was Chief Spokesperson Jairam Ramesh who betrayed the nervousness within the party over the prospect of a no-holds-barred election. ``In the history of the Indian National Congress, generally we’ve selected people by consensus,’’ he said recently. This was what late Congress stalwart K Kamaraj advocated, he pointed out,``to talk to everybody and find a suitable consensus choice."

It looks like the party is now chickening out after boasting about its commitment to internal democracy through``free and fair polls.’