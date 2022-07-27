Will India & the World Act Against Myanmar Junta’s Execution of Activists?

The execution of four democracy activists in Myanmar, including a former Member of Parliament, is an atrocity, plain and simple. The first executions in more than three decades, reportedly carried out on Monday, pose a major challenge to the international community, especially the ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, and to India, who is its neighbour. It is not known how the activists were executed, but the aim was to instil terror in the minds of those resisting military rule.

The four people – well-known peace activist Kyaw Min Yu (Ko Jimmy), ex-MP Phyo Zeya Thaw, and two other lesser-known activists Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw – had been convicted of terrorism in January through a closed-door trial. The charges were that they had been helping militias to fight the Army. The latter two activists were allegedly sentenced for killing a woman informer of the military.