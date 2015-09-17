Why Silence Marks the Birth Anniversary of MF Husain

He would have been a 105 today. Born on September 17, 1915 in Maharashtra’s temple town, Pandharpur, doubtlessly the iconic artist would have celebrated his birthday with his customary showmanship.

An Egyptian belly dancer performed at one such event, hosted by his closest buddies at a commodious apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Malabar Hill. Yesteryear’s heroine Mumtaz was among the guests, amused to learn that the artist was quite ‘fida’ over her during her heyday.

The birth anniversary of Maqbool Fida Husain today, however, will pass by sedately if not silently. A retrospective of his work would have been in order, but if there is any such event on in Mumbai — the city where he spent the best years of his life — it’s been a closely guarded secret.