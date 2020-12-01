Why RBI Needs to Protect Depositors Instead of Enabling Corporates

There’s much to be said for the perseverance of the RBI. Full marks for consistently trying to develop solutions to deal with the spate of problems that have beset our economy and financial system – many not of its making – in the last few years.

But a lower score may need to be awarded for impact and practicability. The recommendation of its Internal Working Group (IWG) to enable corporate houses to acquire and operate banking licences is another instance of this problem.

Working on the assumption of Murphy’s law that “if something can go wrong, it will”, economists and other pundits have all decried the move for reasons related to the inevitable urge to fund related or associated parties, the concentration of economic power and the ensuing conflict of interest. In this, their concerns are genuine.