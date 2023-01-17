Why Noida CEO’s Arrest Threat Underlines Need To Review Consumer Protection Act

This is about the recent news that a consumer court had issued warrants for imprisoning the CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) leading to one month’s imprisonment.

The CEO is Ritu Maheshwari—an IAS officer of 2003 batch. She comes with formidable administrative experience of having worked as a District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh , four times over—indeed a rare achievement for any woman officer and more so in UP.

She has been the CEO of NOIDA for some years and was given additional of GNIDA three months ago. I found the sensational headlines about her arrest and imprisonment bizarre. The consumer courts are not known to ordinarily use the powers of contempt. Something must have gone horribly wrong. Intrigued, I decided to check the website where fortunately all documents are available.