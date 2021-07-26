Why Modi Won't Read Advani's Jail Diary Written During the Emergency

All of India knows that Narendra Modi owes a lot to Lal Krishna Advani for the rise of his political career. Modi never misses a photo-op to show how much he respects the BJP patriarch, who is one of the party's two principal architects, the other being the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Modi has often hailed Advani as one of the greats who fearlessly resisted the Emergency.

The draconian rule (1975-77) imposed by Indira Gandhi saw tens of thousands of political opponents of the Congress jailed, pro-democracy activists, including journalists persecuted, the media muzzled by blanket censorship, the judiciary enslaved, and people’s civil liberties snatched away. Among those imprisoned were stalwarts like Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Vajpayee, Chandrashekhar and Advani.