Why There’s a Need to Change the Pattern of Board Exams This Year

We have, for better or for worse, largely deprioritised education in India this year. We’ve converted schools to relief centres. We’ve mobilised teachers to facilitate community screenings. We’ve opened up bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, and yoga centres all before reopening schools. We’ve essentially told our children that, for this year, they’re on their own.



And now, in less than 60 days, local governments and state boards are faced with an impossible set of decisions and questions: what on earth should we do with the impending Class 10 and 12 board exams? How can we fairly administer an exam, when two thirds of Indian students have missed more than a year of instruction?

Local governments, to be clear, have not found themselves in enviable positions this year. With limited resources to fight a raging pandemic, do you choose between saving lives today or staving off a generational crisis? While few will argue that we did enough to bolster education, it’s too simplistic to lay blame at the top.

The board-exam decisions that await us will be no easier. Governments have invested both time and money into an important set of assessments. Papers have been printed. Teams have again been mobilised. Canceling exams will carry large implications that force colleges to rely on often unreliable internal grading.

