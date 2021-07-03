Who Made the 'Mistake' of Making Tirath Singh Rawat the Uttarakhand CM?

Just like the cancellation of the char dham yatra, the “Tirath Yatra” came to an unceremonious end in barely four months. Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat resigned and Pushkar Singh Dhami is the new CM.

Now the question is, why is the party that has set out to conquer the world unable to handle the 'valley of gods'? What does Tirath Singh Rawat’s departure mean for Uttarakhand and the BJP?

It will probably be said that in order for Rawat to retain the position, he needed to be elected into the Assembly within six months of appointment. Those six months end in September. The challenge is that the Election Commission has suspended all elections due to the pandemic and by-elections can not be held in a state where assembly elections are just less than a year ahead. So, Rawat had to go.

This is, however, just an excuse. The central government could have done something to avert a constitutional crisis in the state. A special request could have been made to the Election Commission.