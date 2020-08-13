Dear Critics, You May Not Need Period Leave, But Many People Do

On Tuesday, 12 August, Barkha Dutt, in a series of tweets, dissed Zomato’s decision to offer period leave to all female employees. Her words: “...this is exactly what ghettoises women and strengthens biological determinism. We cannot want to join the infantry, report war, fly fighter jets, go into space, want no exceptionalism and want period leave. PLEASE.”

In yet another tweet, she said: “The other thing hideous about the idea of Period Leave is how it turns a normal biological experience into some sort of monumental event, gendering us at work place when we have fought so hard to not be gendered.”

Agreeing with Dutt, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she empathises “with women who have severe pain during their period days but expecting a specific leave is beginning of gendering at work places.”

Further, All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr Shama Mohammad tweeted, “When women want equal pay and gender equality, period leave is taking you back to the stone ages!”