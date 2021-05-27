Develop Lakshadweep, But Not On BJP Model: Former Administrator

Claiming that there has been ‘no development’ in Lakshadweep for the past 70 years, the Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Praful Khoda Patel, posted as Administrator, Lakshadweep since December 2020, has proposed:

a cow slaughter ban in a territory where there are no cows

a preventive detention law where there is no crime

and a draft law undermining tribal ownership — ostensibly for land development — with judicial remedy denied, with plans for road-widening in islands in which the maximum road length is 11 km

Other initiatives include relaxing prohibition, extant in the Union Territory (UT) because of public demand. Worse, Patel’s occasional visits to the UT and relaxation of quarantine restrictions for travel to and from there have brought to the islands a pandemic of which they had been totally free.