UN Eyes on Kashmir: Is Waheed Para Being Punished for Speaking Up?

Irfan’s body apparently had brutal injuries on his face and head. The Rapporteurs say the family was given only ten minutes to see his body before it was buried —apparently without a post-mortem examination.

Another young man, Naseer Wani, is missing since he was taken away by the police in Shopian on 29 November 2019. The Rapporteurs say his family has been told not to ask for an investigation into Naseer’s whereabouts.