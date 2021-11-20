Sahir Recycled for Netflix Age: Vir Das Rant on India is Old Chai in New Cup

Sahir wrote unpopular songs in several films questioning either pseudo-philosophy that preached against materialism or against empty pride in a poverty-struck India dangling its ambitions in a hubris of sorts.

About 25 years later, Indira Gandhi's government was upset when India Today magazine published photos and reports on the Nellie Massacre of minorities in Assam even as the imperious prime minister hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government and Non-Aligned Movement summit meetings in 1983.

The story goes that government's agents bought up copies of the controversial issue of India Today from newstands to prevent foreign dignitaries from seeing the gory details of Assam.

About five years later, Rajiv Gandhi popularised the slogan, "Mera Bharat Mahan" (My India Is Great) only to find autorickshaw graffiti that said "Mera Bharat Pareshan" (My India is Troubled) written on their back covers. These were popular memes in an age when there was no stand-up comedy or Instagram. But they were catchy and popular enough.

In fact, if you google "Phir Bhi Mera Bharat Mahan" (Still my India is great - in a sarcastic vein) you will find numerous parodies on the theme mocking the underbelly of modern India.

One verse described ancient Sita as "fireproof" because she passed the agnipariksha and the Pushpak vimaan of Ramayana as the original global aircraft and hence India was great.

And so on and so forth.