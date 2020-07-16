‘India’s Biggest Weapon Against China: Andaman & Nicobar Islands’

The Quint’s Nishtha Gautam caught up with former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar and Puducherry, Lt Gen (Retd) AK Singh, on the question of whether or not the Andaman & Nicobar islands can act as a deterrent against China, amidst border tensions.

India and China both suffered losses at Galwan Valley, Ladakh, on the night of 15 June, in a clash – India lost about 20 of its men, and China is yet to confirm its casualties.