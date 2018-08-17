Vajpayee’s Apology to an IFS Officer & Other Examples of His Charm

The US and some other nations recalled their ambassadors. Demands were made on India to immediately sign the CTBT (Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty).

Prime Minister Vajpayee and his core team remained unfazed. They weathered the storm stoically through a slew of deft economic and political measures. India announced a voluntary moratorium on further tests and pledged ‘No first use’ of nuclear weapons, among other steps. Strategic dialogues were initiated with France (led by National Security Adviser Brijesh Mishra) and the US (led by External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh). Resurgent India Bonds (RIBs) were launched to garner USD 2 billion, which mobilised more than USD 4 billion within months. The rest, as they say, is history.

The five day-five city visit to India (including the iconic Taj Mahal) by President Clinton (and his daughter Chelsea) in March 2000, within two years of Pokhran nuclear tests, was a sterling testimonial to Vajpayee’s diplomatic skills and success, if one was at all needed.

Clinton followed it with a reluctant five-hour visit to Pakistan. De-hyphenation of India and Pakistan was complete!