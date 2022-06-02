Dear UPSC Toppers, You Women Are Inspirational. Never Bow to Personal Challenges

Seven years ago, the first four ranks in the 2014 IAS examination were cornered by women. This year, you three have bagged the top three positions.

To have managed to do this by outdoing over 10 lakh aspirants and 5 lakh who finally wrote the examination and to have raced ahead of 177 others who have qualified for the batch of 2022, you have scaled Himalayan heights. From now on, every rung of your career will be followed with avid curiosity. You will continue to inspire generations of young women to shine like you. Congratulations!

In 2015 I wrote a few prescriptions for that band of women toppers but today, I want to focus on more personal challenges that you and other women colleagues will face.