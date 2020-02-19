After AAP Echoed BJP’s Hindutva, UP Budget Copies Freebies Formula

In the run-up to the Delhi elections, the BJP unleashed its big gun of political Hindutva, Yogi Adityanath, to help polarise votes against Arvind Kejriwal. As we now know, Kejriwal simply borrowed a page out of the Modi-Yogi playbook and became a soft-Hindu. This, most pundits agree, played a crucial role in helping the AAP’s jhadoo sweep Delhi.

Now, it is the UP CM’s turn to borrow from Kejriwal’s own victory formula. Just as the AAP government had gone on a ‘freebie’ overdrive in the last six months, the Yogi government’s latest budget, announced on Tuesday, has unveiled a whole host of subsidy schemes. Yogi doesn’t need help with Hindutva, but he would very much like to give handouts to buy some goodwill, especially from young people in the state.