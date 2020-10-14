Why More Indian Americans Want To Be In US Govt & Trump Presidency

Neil Makhija is having to take media phone calls while riding his bike. The Pennsylvania-based Executive Director of IMPACT, Indian American Impact Fund, is getting barely 4 hours of sleep for the last few weeks, as the 2020 US election day inches closer. His workouts keep him going. IMPACT is assisting Indian American candidates in their election campaigns, with outreach and fund-raising efforts.

They have endorsed 23 general election candidates including Biden and Harris. There are at least 70 South Asians who are running for tickets including the US Senate, House of Representatives, state senates and state houses. The prominent ones are Sara Gideon and Rik Mehta for US senate. Neil tells The Quint, “Between 2016 and now we have quintupled the number of Indian Americans in the US Congress.”