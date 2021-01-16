Why India Must Learn From US Capitol Siege & Prevent Such An Event

For most Indians, the news of a siege on Capitol Hill in Washington DC by a belligerent and raucous mob of Trump supporters, caused shock and disbelief, as visuals of the Capitol — engulfed in smoke, a deserted Senate floor, members of the House of Representatives taking cover, and armed ruffians vandalising the halls of that chamber of democracy — began to circulate widely.

But there was also some schadenfreude from those who had grown tired of hearing American lectures on democracy to the rest of the world. Some saw the events as a sort of end to American ‘exceptionalism’ and a corrective to that nation’s moralistic grandstanding on promoting democracy across the globe.