How Young Indians Are Leading UN Peacekeeping Efforts Amid COVID

Actively engaging with the youth of the area in discussions and encouraging them to come up with solutions faced by their communities is also something she and her team do when conducting missions and patrols.

In South Sudan specifically, the youth make up one-third of the population and yet, they continue to be excluded from political and peace-building processes.

Major Rohini Aher is also one such individual who is part of the UNMISS as a doctor and has been part of the mission for the past five months. As a doctor she deals with many young people regularly and strong believes their talents and ideas should be channelised into ensuring peace and global security.