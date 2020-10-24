UN at 75: India Must Insist on Structural Reforms in Global Body

Amidst the global pandemic, the role and importance of this great global body has increased manifold. The preambular words of the UN Charter

“save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”,

“to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small, and to establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations” and

“to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom”

are so promising and set a high expectations towards global peace, security and fraternity.

The true spirit behind envisioning such a great institution was indeed preventing yet another war. The establishment of the UN along with other two Bretton Woods Institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, helped in fostering dialogue and diplomacy as well as provided a platform, other than the battlefield, for countries to hash out disagreements.

Even after seven decades of its existence, UN is the single global body sought after by the nations around the world. Every newly independent state seeks entry into the UN almost as its first order of government business. Its seat in the UN is its most fundamental confirmation of its membership in the committee of nations.